Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari Gets Threatening Message

The accused also sent the link to a Facebook video in which a man can be purportedly heard warning Manoj Tiwari against his comments on quarantined Tablighi Jamaat members.

A police complaint has been made in connection with the threat, Manoj Tiwari said (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has received a threat on his cell phone from an anonymous person.

The accused also sent the link to a Facebook video in which a man can be purportedly heard warning Mr Tiwari against his comments on quarantined Tablighi Jamaat members accused of misbehaving with the nursing staff at a Ghaziabad hospital.

A police complaint has been made in connection with the threat, Mr Tiwari said.

"A person threatened me sending WhatsApp message on Friday evening. I have lodged complaint with the police and the culprit is expected to be caught soon," he said.

