7 Fresh Nominations On Day Two; Total 10 Candidates Ahead Of Delhi Polls

Seven nominations were filed by seven male candidates, on the second day: Delhi CEO

Seven fresh nominations by as many candidates were filed in different assembly constituencies on Wednesday ahead of the February 8 Delhi polls, officials said.

Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections kicked off on Tuesday with poll authorities issuing the notification for the polls on the same day.

"Seven nominations were filed by seven male candidates, on the second day, taking the total nominations to 12," a senior official of the Delhi CEO Office said.

On day one, five nominations were filed in three assembly constituencies by three candidates. So the total number of candidates now stands at 10.

On Wednesday, nominations were filed in various constituencies, including Timarpur, RK Puram and Mustafabad, by people belonging to small parties, including the Aapki Apni Party (Peoples), Hindusthan Nirman Dal, National Youth Party, and one as an independent.

One Tuesday, a nomination each was filed in Burari and Matiala constituencies, while a candidate had filed three nominations from the New Delhi assembly seat.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly promises to be a triangular contest with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to put up a spirited challenge.

"The notification for the Delhi election was today issued by poll authorities. Nominations today began for the upcoming Assembly polls," a senior official had said.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

The last date to file nomination is January 21 and the scrutiny will happen on January 22. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

Over 1.46 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Delhi elections, according to the final electoral roll.