Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP Bringing 'Outsiders' For Delhi Poll Campaigning: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said BJP has brought 200 MPs, 70 ministers and 11 chief ministers from outside.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the BJP of insulting the people of the national capital by bringing in "outsiders" for campaigning in the February 8 assembly polls.

Arvind Kejriwal said the Bharatiya Janata Party has brought 200 MPs, 70 ministers and 11 chief ministers from outside to defeat him.

"They are bringing 200 MPs, 70 ministers and 11 chief ministers because people of Delhi did not support them so now they are bringing in outsiders. They are coming to defeat the people of Delhi," he said at Gokapluri constituency while campaigning for AAP candidate Surendra Kumar.

"They are coming to defeat your son Kejriwal. They are coming to insult all of us. They will come and say your schools are in bad condition, your mohalla clinics are in bad shape. Will you keep quiet?" Kejriwal asked to which the audience responded with a resounding "no".