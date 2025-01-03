5 Points On Gopal Rai, AAP's Babarpur Candidate In Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi's environment minister Gopal Rai will contest the upcoming Assembly elections from the Babarpur constituency in North Shahdara. A two-time winner from Babarpur, Mr Rai secured victory in 2020 against BJP's Naresh Gaur by over 33,000 votes. Mr Rai is also the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Delhi Convenor.

Here are 5 things to know about Gopal Rai:

1) Born on May 10, 1975 in Uttar Pradesh's Mau, Gopal Rai holds a Master's degree in Sociology from Lucknow University. He graduated in 1988.

2) Before entering politics, he was a social activist. At Lucknow University. Gopal Rai actively campaigned against corruption and crime on campus. At the time, he was also shot at, sustaining serious injuries.

3) A fiery orator, Gopal Rai gained prominence during Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement. His association with Arvind Kejriwal dates back to the days of the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement. After AAP's formation in November 2012, he played a big role in establishing the party's grassroots network.

4) In 2016, Mr Rai, the then transport minister of Delhi, resigned from his position after being accused of indulging in corrupt practices while implementing the government's app-based premium bus service scheme. The AAP leader cited his health concerns as the reason for resignation.

5) In May 2017, Gopal Rai was appointed AAP Convenor in Delhi. He is currently a minister in the Delhi government, overseeing rural development, environment, forests, and wildlife.