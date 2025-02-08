Dhols And Dance At BJP Office, Silence At AAP As Trends Show BJP Win

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters were seen dancing to the beats of dhol outside the party headquarters in Delhi. According to the trends, the BJP appears to be making a massive comeback today, as it has crossed the majority mark with over 40 seats. The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections began at 8 a.m.

Whereas, silence prevails outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office. The stage is set but the chairs are empty. The tension has overshadowed excitement among AAP party workers as they watch the results. Speaking to NDTV, AAP leaders Jasmine Shah and Anurag Dhandha said that this was the toughest battle that the AAP has fought as it was not only contesting against two major political parties but also the "corrupt system". However, the two leaders exhibited confidence in winning with a "comfortable margin".

The AAP first came to power in Delhi in 2013, winning 28 seats, but the government lasted just 49 days. In the 2015 elections, the party won a record 67 seats. In the 2020 polls, AAP won 62 seats.

Among the heavyweights, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, up against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, is trailing in the Kalkaji constituency. AAP's Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are trailing in Jangpura and Shakur Basti constituencies. On the other hand, BJP's Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai are leading in Bijwasan and Karawal Nagar constituencies.

As per the initial trends at 10:30 am, the BJP has taken the lead on 43 seats while AAP has got 27 seats. Congress hasn't been able to open its account.