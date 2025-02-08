AAP's Amanatullah Khan Leads From Okhla Assembly Seat, AIMIM Leader Trails

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan is leading from the Okhla constituency, leaving behind All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) Shifa Ur Rehman Khan. According to the Election Commission's latest trends, the AAP leader is leading with a total of 31,711 votes so far. The AIMIM leader is trailing by 13,530 votes.

Mr Khan, a two-time legislator, is a prominent Muslim face for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Mr Khan joined the AAP in 2015 and was elected from the Okhla seat. The 50-year-old had defeated BJP's Brahm Singh by a margin of 60,000 votes. He gained prominence during the 2019-20 protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Shaheen Bagh. Although AAP distanced itself from the protests, Mr Khan participated in demonstrations.

Last year, Mr Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case involving the alleged purchase of Rs 36 crore land in Okhla. However, a Delhi court rejected the charges and granted him bail, saying the necessary approval for prosecution wasn't obtained.

On February 5 - the day of polling in Delhi - a case was filed against Mr Khan for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) before assembly elections. The case was filed after he was seen campaigning with more than 100 supporters in Zakir Nagar.

Delhi Assembly Election results

BJP is set to make a comeback in Delhi after nearly three decades, snatching Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP's fortress. According to the latest trends, BJP is leading in 48 seats while the AAP is ahead in 22 seats. Congress is not leading in any seat.

Both AAP and BJP campaigns promised improvements to public schools and free healthcare services in the national capital. But the biggest challenge the AAP government faced this election was the Delhi liquor policy case. Mr Kejriwal, who gave up his chief ministership, and his deputy Manish Sisodia, spent months in jail.