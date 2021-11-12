Delhi Anti-Drugs Team That Took Over Aryan Khan Case Takes His Statement

Drugs-on-cruise case: Aryan Khan was released on bail after spending 22 days in jail

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan today gave his statement to the Delhi unit of the country's narcotics agency in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case. The Delhi unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau, or NCB, had taken over the investigation from its Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, amid a huge controversy over allegations of extortion demand against Mr Wankhede by a 'witness'.

Aryan Khan's statement was recorded at a camp of the Rapid Action Force in Navi Mumbai, sources have said.

The NCB's special investigation team from Delhi took over six cases from Mr Wankhede, some of which are sensitive and said to be connected with the entertainment sector.

Mr Wankhede has been at the centre of a storm after accusations from Nationalist Cogress Party, or NCP, leader Nawab Malik and an NCB 'witness' Prabhakar Sail brought his record and handling of cases into question.

Mr Sail had alleged he overheard a conversation between his employer KP Gosavi, one Sam D'Souza and Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani for a Rs 18 crore deal, of which Rs 8 crore was for Mr Wankhede. Mr Gosavi is another NCB 'witness'; his selfie with Aryan Khan after the superstar's son's arrest had raised questions.

Aryan Khan was released on bail after spending 22 days in jail. The NCB did not find drugs on him, but claimed in court that his WhatsApp chats proved his involvement in "illicit drug deals" and links with a foreign drugs cartel.