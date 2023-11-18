Delhi Allows Diesel Trucks To Enter City, Lowers Air-Quality Alert Level

Delhi's air quality today improved from 'severe' to 'very poor' today, prompting the government to lower the pollution alert level and allow diesel trucks to enter the national capital. The improvement in air quality was due to an increase in the wind speed.

The air quality stood at 317 at 4 pm, improving from 405 on Friday. Neighbouring Ghaziabad (274), Gurugram (346), Greater Noida (258), Noida (285) and Faridabad (328) also recorded "very poor" to "severe" air quality. today.

After the significant improvement in air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifetd the Stage-IV curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi.

But the anti-pollution curbs under Stage I to Stage III of GRAP shall remain in effect, CAQM said in a release.

Stage IV restrictions, which had been imposed on November 5, include a ban on all diesel four-wheelers except those vehicles that comply to BS-VI emission norms. All Delhi-registered diesel medium and heavy good vehicles, except those used for essential or emergency services had been banned from plying in the national capital. The trucks will now be allowed to enter Delhi.

Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur found out that vehicular emissions accounted for about 45 per cent of the capital's air pollution on Friday. This is likely to reduce to 38 per cent on Saturday.

Secondary inorganic aerosols -- particles such as sulfate and nitrate that are formed in the atmosphere due to the interaction of gases and particulate pollutants from sources like power plants, refineries and vehicles -- is the second major contributor to Delhi's foul air, accounting for 19 to 36 per cent of the air pollution in the city over the last few days.