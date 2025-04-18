Delhi Airport Warns Of Possible Flight Delays Due To Shifting Winds

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi has issued a public advisory cautioning passengers about possible flight delays on Friday afternoon due to shifting wind patterns in its surrounding areas.

In an update posted on X, the Delhi Airport stated, "Due to shifting wind patterns in the vicinity of the airport, certain airline operations may experience delays."

To manage the situation, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) has implemented air traffic flow management (ATFM) measures for incoming flights from 12.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. IST, aimed at ensuring safe operations.

"These protocols are being carried out in line with international aviation standards and regulatory guidelines, with passenger safety cited as the top priority," it said.

Despite the advisory, the airport clarified that all other operations -- including those across all three runways and terminals -- remain unaffected and are functioning normally.

"Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules," the advisory added.

The airport authority also issued an apology for the inconvenience and thanked travellers for their patience and cooperation.

The advisory comes on the heels of a weather update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had forecast significant wind activity across Delhi and the surrounding NCR region on Friday.

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light rainfall in the capital on Saturday and Sunday.

Travelers are encouraged to monitor weather updates and coordinate with airlines for real-time flight information, the Delhi Airport said.

In another post, the Delhi Airport said, "Terminal 1 is now fully operational! Enjoy a smarter travel experience with integrated zones, 100+ check-in counters, self-bag-drop, digiyatra, premium lounges & more.

The airport authorities had earlier said that IGI's Terminal 2 will be shut till further notice.

