Expect Flight Delays As Delhi Airport Plans Runway Repair In November

DIAL says the repair work at Delhi airport is essential for safe aircraft operations (File)

Flight operations at the Delhi airport are expected to be disrupted as one of the runways will be closed for repair work for 13 days, the Delhi International Airport Limited said in a statement.

Runway 27/09 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will be closed for "preventive repairs" for 13 days from November 15, DIAL said. The other two runways will be operational, it added.

"This will lower the capacity of IGI Airport by 50 arrivals and 50 departures per day in this duration," a DIAL spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the work is essential for safe aircraft operations and "to avoid sudden disruptions that cause greater impact due to time required for planning the logistics."

According to an Air India official, around 200 domestic flight departures and arrivals are likely to be affected by the runway closure.

A Vistara spokesperson said the airline has decided to re-schedule or cancel some flights during this period.

The Delhi airport is the busiest aerodrome in the country. It handled 63.5 million passengers in 2017-18 and sees around 1,300 flight movements every day.