Indigo, Spicejet Cancel Flights As Roof Collapses At Delhi Airport Terminal 1

A roof collapsed at Terminal 1 of Delhi airport on Friday morning

Flight operations of airlines like IndiGo and SpiceJet have been impacted after a roof collapsed at Terminal 1 of Delhi airport, on Friday morning, leaving six people injured and one dead.

After the incident, airlines issued a press statement informing passengers that, because of the structural damage to Terminal 1 and adverse weather conditions, several flights had been cancelled and advised passengers to keep track of and confirm their flight status.

IndiGo in a statement, said, "IndiGo flight operations are impacted due to structural damage to Terminal 1, Delhi Airport because of adverse weather conditions. This has led to flight cancellations at Delhi as passengers are not able to enter the terminal. Passengers already inside the terminal will be able to board their planned flights, but those with flights later in the day will be offered alternatives."

"This unplanned situation has also led to operations across the network being impacted. Customers are advised to keep a track of and confirm their flight status before leaving for the airport. IndiGo passengers can call 0124 6173838 or 0124 4973838 to seek assistance regarding their travel plans. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," added IndiGo's statement.

While SpiceJet in its statement, said, "Due to bad weather (heavy rains), SpiceJet flights have been cancelled as Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport will remain partially closed for operations until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Please contact us at +91 (0)124 4983410/+91 (0)124 7101600 for alternate options or full refund. Please keep a watch on our Social Media channels for further updates."

Meanwhile, a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson stated, "Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old departure forecourt of Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported, and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected."

"As a result of this incident, all departures from Terminal 1 are temporarily suspended, and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure. We sincerely regret this disruption and apologise for any inconvenience caused," DIAL said.

Informing about the incident, Delhi Police said that traffic going to T1 departure from Indira Gandhi International Airport has been diverted at the CISF check post toward the Arrival of T1.

Several cars were hit by parts of the roof that collapsed on them at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport, as per a fire official on Friday. Upon receiving the information, around three fire tenders rushed to the spot.

