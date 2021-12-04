Delhi Air Quality Still 'Very Poor', Gurgaon Enters 'Severe' Category

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ''very poor'' category on Saturday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi on Thursday morning was recorded at 322.

As per the SAFAR, the PM 10 levels were recorded at 248 in the ''moderate'' category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 148 in the ''very poor'' category.

The air quality in Noida has improved from the ''hazardous'' to the ''very poor'' category. The overall AQI in Noida stood at 331.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Gurugram was at the upper end of ''severe'' category at 480.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

In view of the increasing air pollution, the Haryana Government has ordered the closure of all the schools in the four districts adjoining Delhi till further orders. Delhi has decided to close schools in the city.

Construction activities have been banned in 14 NCR districts. Only non-polluting works like plumbing, carpentry, electrical work, interior decoration and those activities exclusively permitted by the Commission for Air Quality Management for NCR and adjoining areas, will be allowed.

The Commission for Air Quality Management for NCR and adjoining areas has also directed to stop the entry of trucks in Delhi except for CNG or electric trucks and trucks carrying essential commodities.

