High Level Panel To Curb Air Pollution In Delhi, Nearby Areas Meets

A high-level task force on Delhi air pollution met today.

Aiming to curb air pollution in the National Capital Region, a high-level task force led by PK Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, met to review action taken by various agencies and to firm up plans, the PMO said in a statement on Saturday.

In the meeting held on Friday, Mr Mishra told all members that the objective of holding meeting early is to ensure timely action on stubble burning and other interventions to reduce pollution.

"A review of the main sources of air pollution, measures taken and the progress made by state governments and various ministries was carried out. It was noted that the incidence of stubble burning has reduced by more than 50% in last two years and the number of good AQI days has gone up," it said.

While assessing the overall situation, it was noted that crop burning incidents in neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were still high last year, the statement said, adding that Mr Mishra issued a number of directions to intensify the planned actions to ensure that stubble burning is discontinued.

Chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and secretaries of different department and ministries were among those present in the meeting.

To control stubble burning, it was stressed that adequate number of teams should be deployed and they should ensure that no stubble burning takes place, especially in Punjab, Haryana and UP, the statement said.

These states need to put extra efforts and appropriate incentives especially in the relevant districts, it added.

The Delhi government was asked to ensure measures to control local sources of pollution.