Delhi Air Pollution Live Updates: Noida Schools Closed Till Tuesday As City Gasps For Fresh Air

Delhi Air Pollution has been on a rise since Diwali. (File)
A week after Diwali, Delhi continues to remain enveloped in smog despite light showers in several parts of the city since yesterday. Although the mild spell led to a marginal drop in the Air Quality Index (AQI), the pollution levels continued to remain in "severe category", with the Air Quality Index (AQI) measuring 447 at 9 am.
On Saturday, the air pollution in national capital triggered sharp reactions from Union Minister Prakash Javadekar who attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "politicising the issue".
"I feel it is very unfortunate that the Delhi chief minister is politicising the issue of pollution and indulging in blame game instead of finding a solution. He is instigating children to send letters to Haryana and Punjab chief ministers to present them in a bad light and as villains," the minister said on Saturday.
With farmers continuing to defy the ban on stubble burning, a blanket of haze engulfed Punjab and Haryana that also extended to Delhi. The capital city's air quality is likely to remain "severe" due to calm winds, which is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants, according to government air quality monitor SAFAR.
Here are the live updates on air pollution in Delhi and nearby cities:
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Noida Schools Closed Till Tuesday
Schools in Noida will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday due to air pollution, district administration said today.
Air Pollution Shoots Up In Noida, Faridabad
The pollution levels in neighboring areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad also recorded between severe to hazardous readings with PMs ranging from 400 to 709.
Air pollution levels in the national capital escalated to hazardous and visibility dropped significantly as a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of the city this morning. For the first time in this season, the Air Quality Index (AQI) docked as high as 625 at 10 in the morning despite light drizzles in the early hours, news agency ANI reported.
Delhi Air Pollution: SpiceJet Says Poor Visibility May Delay Flight In Delhi
Delhi Air Pollution: Odd-Even Rule From Tomorrow
The implementation of road rationing or Odd-Even rule from tomorrow may bring down the pollution levels. Read here
.
Delhi Air Pollution: Vistara Says Flight In Delhi Delayed Due To Fog