Amid Delhi's Air Emergency, Government Issues Dos And Don'ts

Delhi Air Quality, Delhi AQI: Pollution levels across Delhi crossed the 600 mark from yesterday's 407

Amid a public health emergency owing to declining air quality levels across the national capital and its surrounding regions, the Delhi government has issued a health advisory for citizens, asking them to avoid staying outdoors for long periods of time and avoiding physical exertion and exercise. In a notification issued by the state government's Directorate General of Health Services, an extensive list of Dos and Don'ts asks citizens to use public transport, stay indoors, use masks and consult doctors in case of any instances of breathlessness and cough.

In the advisory, citizens have been warned air pollution, which has reached "severe" levels in Delhi, may result in morbidity. The advisory has further warned people with prolonged exposure to Delhi's air, such as traffic policemen, roadside vendors and auto rickshaw drivers, to take "extra precautions".

Health Advisory issued for public by Delhi Government for protection from air pollution pic.twitter.com/hKoyMwRCYt - ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2019

Below are listed the Dos and Don'ts released by the Delhi Government for citizens, including the elderly, children below five years of age, pregnant women and persons with poor nutritional status:

Do's:

Remain indoors, or reschedule outdoors activities

Consult the nearest doctor in case of breathlessness, giddiness, cough, chest discomfort or pain, irritation in eyes (red or watery)

Persons with airway, lung or heart illnesses should keep their medication readily available

If using masks, use certified N95 masks and follow user instructions. Simple paper and cloth masks are not effective.

Continue use of clean smokeless fuels gas or electricity for cooking and heating purpose

Use public transportation

Don'ts:

Don't burn leaves, wood, agriculture products, garbage

Don't go to places with heavy traffic and areas near polluting places, construction sites etc.

Don't go for morning and late evening walks, run, jog and physical exercise

Don't open doors and windows during morning and late evenings

Don't smoke cigarettes, bidis and related tobacco products

Avoid driving cars, scooters and other motorised vehicles

Pollution levels across Delhi crossed the 600 mark from yesterday's 407, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling the situation "unbearable" for "no fault" of its citizens. Around 37 flights were diverted after the national capital was covered with a thick blanket of haze, making it difficult to breathe and creating chaos for the city's already problematic traffic situation.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.