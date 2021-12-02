'Elders WFH, Children In School': On Pollution, Supreme Court Slams Delhi

The Supreme Court is hearing a case related to construction in the Delhi-NCR region which was banned by the top court in view of the deteriorating air quality.

The Central government on Tuesday has apprised the Supreme Court that the Central Vista development project and the construction work for the new Parliament building are projects of "national importance" and they are complying with every condition to ensure that pollution is not caused.

It said all construction activities in Delhi by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) have been halted in compliance with the directions of the top court to curb air pollution, except the Central Vista redevelopment which is a project of national importance.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said that the construction activities at the Central Vista site are compliant with the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules.

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ''very poor'' category this morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi on Thursday morning was recorded at 312.

Here are the Live Updates on Delhi Air Pollution hearing:

Dec 02, 2021 11:09 (IST) Vikas Singh for Petitioner: We had never asked for a ban. But the rules that are in place need to be implemented. Central Vista cannot be at the cost of public health. Lot of dust around India Gate. Ultimately bans will not work. We need flying squads for inspections. Rules are being flouted. Builders say they are ready to comply with norms. But we need inspection teams.

Vikas Singh for Petitioner: Stubble is not an issue now. But it will be again next year. Need rules for that. We need flying squads to check for BS-VI compliance in cars.

Today AQI is 500. Somebody is flouting rules. Water sprinkling on roads needed strictly. Dust control needed.

Dec 02, 2021 11:08 (IST) Bench of CJI NV Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant

-In last hearing Supreme Court had sought Centre's response on how Central Vista construction work was continuing despite ban on such activities

-Centre in its affidavit filed yesterday informed Supreme Court that Central Vista is a project of national importance

-The Supreme Court had also directed the Governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab to file affidavits showing their compliance with the directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas.

Dec 02, 2021 11:08 (IST) Delhi-NCR pollution hearing begins

