'Elders WFH, Children In School': On Pollution, Supreme Court Slams Delhi

The Supreme Court is hearing a case related to construction in the Delhi-NCR region which was banned by the top court in view of the deteriorating air quality.
The Central government on Tuesday has apprised the Supreme Court that the Central Vista development project and the construction work for the new Parliament building are projects of "national importance" and they are complying with every condition to ensure that pollution is not caused.
It said all construction activities in Delhi by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) have been halted in compliance with the directions of the top court to curb air pollution, except the Central Vista redevelopment which is a project of national importance.
The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said that the construction activities at the Central Vista site are compliant with the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules.
The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ''very poor'' category this morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi on Thursday morning was recorded at 312.
Here are the Live Updates on Delhi Air Pollution hearing:
- "So far as the Parliamentary building and the Central Vista avenue site is concerned, it complies with Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules and each and every condition which is put to ensure that it does not cause any pollution," affidavit stated.