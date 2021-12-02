'Adults WFH, Children In School': On Pollution, Supreme Court Slams Delhi

Delhi has not seen a significant improvement in air quality.

Delhi has not seen any significant improvement in the air quality over the past few weeks despite the announcement of several measures, the Supreme Court observed today.

Questioning the Delhi government over the reopening of schools, the Supreme Court chided the officials for reopening of schools even as adults continue to work from home.

"When hearings on the issue started there was a certain AQI (Air Quality Index). If as many efforts as you are claiming have been made then why is pollution increasing? That is the simple question a layman will ask. So many arguments by lawyers and so many government claims. But why is pollution increasing?" Chief Justice NV Ramana asked during the hearing.