Live: 'People In Delhi 5-Star Hotels Blame Farmers,' Says Top Court On Pollution

Delhi Air Pollution Updates: Delhi is battling toxic smog for days now. (File)

The share of burning farm waste led to a fiery exchange in the Supreme Court on Wednesday as it resumed a hearing on the Delhi air pollution crisis after two days. While annual studies have pegged the contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring states between 4-10%, at the peak of Delhi's pollution season, this number has been found to be as high as nearly 50%.

On Monday, the court had directed the Delhi government and central officials to hold an emergency meeting over the pollution and list out the steps that can be taken. The centre and states should consider work-from-home for their employees in and around Delhi, Supreme Court said.

Following the meeting, the Commission for Air Quality Management late Tuesday night said all schools and colleges in Delhi and nearby cities should be closed till further notice. Educational institutions will, therefore, likely return to online classes as held during the Covid lockdown.

A nine-page order issued by the CAQM also advised NCR state governments (Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh) to allow at least 50 per cent of staff to work from home till November 21.

Private firms in Delhi NCR must also be "encouraged" to allow at least 50 per cent of their staff to work from home, the order by the CAQM (a subcommittee of the Central Pollution Control Board) said.

The government offices in the city have been directed and the private ones have been advised to let half of their staff work from home.

Here are the Live Updates On Delhi Air Pollution:

Nov 17, 2021 11:46 (IST) Justice Surya Kant: Farmers have a small window before sowing the next crop. What does he do with the stubble?

Punjab Govt: We are helping with machines

Supreme Court bench questions the figures and further logistics of stubble management and how state govt will help

Nov 17, 2021 11:45 (IST) Haryana Govt: We had done in some districts. We will implement across the whole area

Punjab Govt: State of Punjab does not come under NCR

CJI NV Ramana: So you did nothing?

Punjab Govt: No we have also taken steps to control pollution. Both long term and short term.

Punjab Govt: we have tried to sensitise farmers to not burn stubble for at least 2 weeks

Justice Surya Kant: What happened to those fields where you stopped stubble burning?

Punjab Govt: its still in the fields

Justice Surya Kant: So you left farmers to the mercy of God? You prevented farmers from burning stubble but did nothing to help them in managing it?

Nov 17, 2021 11:41 (IST) Supreme Court bench to Haryana Govt lawyer: What have you done so far?

Haryana Govt: All directions (issued by CAQM) we will follow

CJI NV Ramana to Haryana Govt: Have you made any efforts to control stubble burning?

Haryana govt: Our top officials are inspecting and requesting farmers We are also taking steps on WFH

Justice Surya Kant: Has WFH been implemented?

Nov 17, 2021 11:39 (IST) Abhishek Manu Singhvi: We can't buy buses immediately but can increase frequency of metro and buses

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: But NCR should also control their number of vehicles

SG Tushar Mehta: We have suggested already to Delhi govt yesterday regarding public transport

CJI NV Ramana: Yes but issue is about NCR too

SG Tushar Mehta: We have also given directions for road sprinklers

Nov 17, 2021 11:36 (IST) Justice DY Chandrachud: We have one suggestion. You have said that its possible to close down non-essential industries. But only when others in NCR also do it.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: It has to be holistic approach. We have switched to WFH, but what is the point if vehicles coming from elsewhere

Justice DY Chandrachud: Can you not increase CNG buses. So that people switch to those instead of private vehicles. Hire more such buses

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: Can check on that even if it can be implemented in the medium term. Might not be possible immediately

Justice DY Chandrachud: Take positive steps in next 2 days. For short term impact

Nov 17, 2021 11:31 (IST) Abhishek Manu Singhvi: MCD has to tell how many more needed. We are ready to give full financial support

Justice DY Chandrachud: Again putting it on MCD

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: Purchase order placed for 15 more

CJI NV Ramana: Again the issue that MCD is not under you

Abhishek Manu Singhvi for Delhi Govt: I can't run the issue of sweeping. That is run by MCD

CJI NV Ramana: Enough is enough. We are not going into any figures now. How many machines required etc

Nov 17, 2021 11:28 (IST) Abhishek Manu Singhvi: Our affidavit on 13 November states our measures on construction and road dust measures

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: The affidavit that SG has filed...90% of those steps have been taken by Delhi Govt. Other states are little behind and they will catch up

Justice DY Chandrachud: We had mentioned last time the issue of only 69 mechanised road sweeping machines...any new purchase

Nov 17, 2021 11:26 (IST) CJI NV Ramana: You keep quoting PUSA research study but there are already reports saying that method to manage stubble is a failure

Justice DY Chandrachud to Delhi Government: What have you already done and what do you propose to do?



Nov 17, 2021 11:21 (IST) Justice Surya Kant: Irrespective of figures in affidavits the plight of the farmers...what compels him to burn stubble...nobody is concerned abt that. People sleeping in five star hotels in Delhi blame farmers. Look at such small land holdings of farmers. Can they afford the machines you all talk about?

CJI reading out from his phone now: A reasearch paper by IIT says that only certain percentage contributes to stubble burning pollution

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: That must be old study. We are conducting an ongoing study

CJI NV Ramana: You banned firecrackers. But can you deny that in last 5-6 days so many firecrackers have been burst. What about those sources of pollution?

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: I don't deny that firecrackers cause pollution

Justice Surya Kant: Every year in October and November Supreme Court is compelled to take steps when Delhi starts choking

Nov 17, 2021 11:18 (IST) Abhishek Manu Singhvi: Forget the politics or month it is our duty to tell you that stubble burning is a cause

CJI NV Ramana: You all saying different figures. We do not want to penalise the farmers. We already asked Centre to pursue and request those farmers to not burn stubble at least for a week

CJI NV Ramana: If you keep raising these other things like that then main issue will not get resolved

CJI NV Ramana: Debates on TV are causing more pollution than any other sources. Everyone has their own agenda there. We are trying to work out a solution here

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: These figures would be higher in November so they should not be ignored. Source based pollution study is yet to be completed. Delhi Government has commissioned it and its being done by IIT

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: We are not here to blame farmers either

Nov 17, 2021 11:14 (IST) Abhishek Manu Singhvi for Delhi Government

SAFAR study on stubble burning...is about to quote figures when CJI intervenes

CJI NV Ramana: If you see today's newspaper each paper has its own statistics

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: It varies from 0 to 58% based on which month we are talking abt. SG may have taken a 4 month or 6 month average

CJI NV Ramana: Our focus is to reduce pollution. You are all raising an issue repeatedly that is not relevant.

Nov 17, 2021 11:11 (IST) CJI NV Ramana: Do you have number of Central govt employees?

SG Tushar Mehta: Don't have exact number. But it would be negligible. It would be lesser than other vehicles. Any order here will have all India ramifications.

Nov 17, 2021 11:09 (IST) CJI NV Ramana: All adjoining states like Punjab, Haryana and UP are also under these measures?

SG Tushar Mehta: Yes

SG Tushar Mehta: On WFH for Central govt employees we have said that work has already suffered due to Covid. Central govt vehicles number in Delhi-NCR is not too high. There are more cons than pros when it comes to WFH. WFH will have limited impact. We have advised car pooling.



Nov 17, 2021 11:03 (IST) Vikas Singh for petitioner: SG Tushar Mehta did tell the Court orally that it was 10%. So I told court that instead its 35-40%.

SG Tushar Mehta: Chief Secretaries of all states had a meeting. We have decided: To take steps on industries that run on unapproved fuels

Effective enforcement measures shall be taken

Nov 17, 2021 11:00 (IST) CJI NV Ramana: These figures are not important for us. Unless the parties in the case are trying to divert the issue. We are concerned with lowering pollution.

CJI NV Ramana: Its a matter of common sense

SG Tushar Mehta: But there are those who are not using common sense

Nov 17, 2021 10:59 (IST) SG Tushar Mehta explains contribution of stubble burning:

We had said in our affidavit that some factors like stubble burning contribute more after Oct to pollution. Its not throughout the year.

We then stated that it increases in those two months. And its about 35-40%.

But it was projected that we said that the contribution is only 4-7% because of Punjab elections

Nov 17, 2021 10:54 (IST) SG Tushar Mehta: We heard some nasty utterances on TV media about me that I misled the court by saying stubble is only contributing 4-7%

Justice DY Chandrachud: When I said 4% Mr Vikas Singh did point out that it was 35%-40%

CJI NV Ramana: When you hold public office you are bound to get such criticism. When conscious is clear there is no issue. Forget it.

Nov 17, 2021 10:52 (IST) Hearing on Delhi-NCR pollution begins

Nov 17, 2021 10:17 (IST) Punjab Government files its response in Supreme Court, says need financial assistance from Centre on stubble burning

Punjab says: Taking all possible steps to control stubble burning but facing financial limitations

Need financial assistance from Centre to control stubble burning

Have been asking the Centre to provide cost compensation of ₹100/quintal to the farmers over & above MSP to control Stubble Burning but to no avail

Nov 17, 2021 10:07 (IST) Centre not in favour of WFH for its employees, files affidavit in Supreme Court.

Centre says: Work already affected earlier due to Covid

Work from home will not be of much benefit and effect

Centre says it has issued an advisory to its employees on car-pooling



Nov 17, 2021 10:06 (IST) Just In| Not in favour of work-from-home for employees, won't be of much benefit, centre tells Supreme Court