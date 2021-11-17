Delhi Shuts Schools Till Further Notice As City Gasps For Air. Read Full Order

The order comes as the city is battling toxic smog for days now. (FILE)

All educational institutions in Delhi and neighbouring cities have been closed till further notice, according to a directive by the Commission for Air Quality Management for the national capital which was issued late Tuesday night. The order comes as the city is battling toxic smog for days now.

The government offices in the city have been directed and the private ones have been advised to let half of their staff work from home.

Earlier, the Supreme Court suggested imposing a lockdown on Delhi to combat the air quality crisis.

Here is the full order: