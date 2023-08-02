'Degrees Won't Be Recognised': University Panel On 20 'Fake' Colleges

The University Grants Commission (UGC) declared 20 universities as "fake". (Representational)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday declared 20 universities as "fake" and not empowered to confer any degree with Delhi having eight such institutions, the highest.

"It has come to the notice of the UGC that a number of institutions are offering degrees in contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act. Degrees awarded by such universities shall neither be recognised nor valid for higher education or employment purpose. These universities are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC secretary Manish Joshi said.

Delhi has eight "fake" universities -- All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences; Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj; United Nations University; Vocational University; ADR-Centric Juridical University; Indian Institution of Science and Engineering; Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment; and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), according to the UGC.

Uttar Pradesh has four such universities - Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith; National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy; Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open university); and Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Kerala also have "fake" universities, the UGC said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)