DefExpo 2018 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Inaugurates 'Make In India' Pavilion At Defence Expo

Mahabalipuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Mahabalipuram today and inaugurated the DefExpo 2018. He inaugurated the 'Make in India' pavilion at the DefExpo. The exhibition began yesterday with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launching the event. Not only is DefExpo India's main defence exhibition, it is Asia's biggest international land, naval and internal homeland security systems exhibition. Major global and domestic military firms are showcasing their latest weaponry and platforms at the DefExpo 2018, eyeing a slice of the lucrative military market in India which is the world's biggest arms importer. This year however, India is looking to focus more on exporting military equipment, keeping in line with Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India' initiative. The NDA government is trying to project the 10th edition of the biennial event (DefExpo) as the first serious attempt to transform India into a hub of military manufacturing and pursue its goal of achieving a turnover of 1,70,000 crore rupees in military goods and services by 2025 by promoting the domestic defence industry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Mahabalipuram - the venue of the DefExpo - at 10:20 am.
Here are the LIVE Updates from the DefExpo 2018 and the launch of the 'Make in India' pavilion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi:
This year however, India is looking to focus more on exporting military equipment, keeping in line with Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India' initiative. The NDA government is trying to project the 10th edition of the biennial event (DefExpo) as the first serious attempt to transform India into a hub of military manufacturing and pursue its goal of achieving a turnover of 1,70,000 crore rupees in military goods and services by 2025 by promoting the domestic defence industry.
Major global and domestic military firms are showcasing their latest weaponry and platforms at the DefExpo 2018, eyeing a slice of the lucrative military market in India which is the world's biggest arms importer.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Mahabalipuram today and inaugurated the DefExpo 2018. He inaugurated the 'Make in India' pavilion at the DefExpo. The exhibition began yesterday with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launching the event. Not only is DefExpo India's main defence exhibition, it is Asia's biggest international land, naval and internal homeland security systems exhibition.
No more content
Comments