DefExpo 2018 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Inaugurates 'Make In India' Pavilion At Defence Expo

This year however, India is looking to focus more on exporting military equipment, keeping in line with Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India' initiative. The NDA government is trying to project the 10th edition of the biennial event (DefExpo) as the first serious attempt to transform India into a hub of military manufacturing and pursue its goal of achieving a turnover of 1,70,000 crore rupees in military goods and services by 2025 by promoting the domestic defence industry.