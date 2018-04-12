BJP Fast LIVE Updates: PM Modi, BJP MPs Observe A Day's Fast After Parliament Washout

On 9 April, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party leaders observed a day's fast to protest the atrocities against members of the Dalit community and to promote communal harmony.





But soon pictures of Congress leaders, including Ajay Maken, Haroon Yusuf, Anrinder Singh Lovely and others, surfaced which showed them eating chhole bhature at a popular Dlehi restaurant. Mr Lovely was seen wearing the same shirt in the photo that he wore to the protest venue.