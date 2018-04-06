Lok Sabha Lost Over 127 Hours Due To Disruptions In Budget Session

Protests by members from various parties on diverse issues marred proceedings almost every day during the two-phase budget session. The second leg of the session that started on March 5 had 22 sittings that were mostly disrupted.
In her summary report, speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the House functioned for a total of 34 hours and 5 minutes during the 29 sittings.
A total of 127 hours and 45 minutes were affected due to "interruptions and forced adjournments". Around 9 hours and 47 minutes went in to transact urgent government business, Ms Mahajan said.
According to her, out of the 580 starred questions, answers were given to 17 of them in the floor of the House and this translates to "0.58" questions being answered on an average every day.
Just five bills were passed and five were introduced during the budget session in the Lok Sabha.