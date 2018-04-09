Congress Leaders Ate At Restaurant Before Protest Fast, BJP Alleges

A photo of Ajay Maken and others tucking into chhole bhaturas started doing the rounds.

A fast by Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandh i today has bounced from one controversy to another. The protest at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat is aimed at promoting communal harmony and protesting atrocities against Dalits, Congress leaders said.As the protest started, an image of Congress leaders including Ajay Maken, Haroun Yusuf and Arvinder Singh Lovely, tucking into chhole bhaturas and other Delhi favourites at a popular restaurant started doing the rounds.The photo showed Arvinder Singh Lovely in the same blue shirt that he was seen wearing at the protest.Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana alleged that the Congress leaders were eating heartily to prep for their daylong fast."Aren't we allowed to eat before 11 am?" snapped Congress leader Ajay Maken, who organised the protest.Arvinder Lovely claimed that the photo was taken before 8 am and said: "This is symbolic fast from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm. It is not an indefinite hunger strike. This is what is wrong with these (BJP) people, instead of properly running the country, they concentrate on what we eat."This morning, there was a flutter over former union minister Jagdish Tytler's entry to the protest venue . He and Sajjan Kumar, both accused of leading mobs in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi's assassination, were reportedly asked to leave the stage where Rahul Gandhi was to sit.



"We have specific criteria for people who will be seated on the stage. Former MPs will not be on the stage," Ajay Maken said.





Jagdish Tytler, stressing that he had not been shooed from the stage, said he "always sits with the workers".A few days ago, there were photos apparently showing members of Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK taking a break from their hunger strike and having platefuls of "biriyani". The AIADMK rubbished the images.