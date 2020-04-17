Defence Research Body Moves Facility To Delhi For Faster Delivery Of COVID Kits

DRDO is testing protection kits sent by HLL Lifecare (File)

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has shifted its testing facility from Gwalior to the national capital to ensure the swift delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE), officials said on Thursday.

The DRDO has shifted its testing facility from the Defence Research Development Establishment (DRDE) in Gwalior to the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS) in Delhi, they said.

The INMAS is a premier life science laboratory of the DRDO.

"The facility at INMAS is fully operational for testing and evaluation of body suits and masks. More than 10 batches of these items have already been tested at the laboratory," the DRDO said in a statement.

Officials said the move has been made to overcome delays and ensure swift delivery of personal protective equipment and face masks.

The DRDE, Gwalior which has been at the forefront of India's fight against the highly contagious coronavirus, has now been tasked to confirm the label claims of masks and body suits received by the government-owned HLL Lifecare Limited from foreign countries, before they are distributed to various agencies, the statement said.