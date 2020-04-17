Defence Research Body Moves Facility To Delhi For Faster Delivery Of COVID Kits

Officials said the move has been made to overcome delays and ensure swift delivery of personal protective equipment and face masks.

Defence Research Body Moves Facility To Delhi For Faster Delivery Of COVID Kits

DRDO is testing protection kits sent by HLL Lifecare (File)

New Delhi:

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has shifted its testing facility from Gwalior to the national capital to ensure the swift delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE), officials said on Thursday.

The DRDO has shifted its testing facility from the Defence Research Development Establishment (DRDE) in Gwalior to the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS) in Delhi, they said.

The INMAS is a premier life science laboratory of the DRDO.

"The facility at INMAS is fully operational for testing and evaluation of body suits and masks. More than 10 batches of these items have already been tested at the laboratory," the DRDO said in a statement.

Officials said the move has been made to overcome delays and ensure swift delivery of personal protective equipment and face masks.

The DRDE, Gwalior which has been at the forefront of India's fight against the highly contagious coronavirus, has now been tasked to confirm the label claims of masks and body suits received by the government-owned HLL Lifecare Limited from foreign countries, before they are distributed to various agencies, the statement said.

Comments
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)DRDO Testing facilityInstitute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com