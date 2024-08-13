Watch: DRDO, Army Successfully Test Portable Anti Tank Missile System

Anti Tank Guided Missile or ATGM system is equipped with day/night, as well as top attack capability.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation or DRDO has successfully test-fired the made-in-India 'Man-Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile or MPATGM. The test was conducted at the field firing range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer recently, officials said.

The Man-Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile system consists of the missile, launcher, Target Acquisition System, and a fire control unit.

The warhead flight trials have been successfully conducted at the Pokhran Field Firing Range, Rajasthan and the missile performance and warhead performance were found to be "remarkable", DRDO officials said.

#WATCH | DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) successfully test-fired the Made-in-India Man-Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile (MP-ATGM) at the field firing range in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, recently: DRDO officials pic.twitter.com/J2AcG5LdiT — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2024

The Anti Tank Guided Missile or ATGM system is well-equipped with both day and night, as well as top attack capability. The dual mode seeker functionality enhances value addition to the missile capability for tank warfare, the officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented the DRDO and the Indian Army for the successful trials of the system, terming it as an "important step towards achieving self-reliance in advanced technology-based defence system development."

The DRDO today also showcased several other made-in-India weapon systems at the ongoing Tarang Shakti exercise at Tamil Nadu's Sulur.

Chairperson of DRDO Samir V Kamat pointed out that the Tarang Shakti exercise of the Indian Airforce is an opportunity for the DRDO to showcase domestic weapons.

When asked about the AMCA fighter Jet, which is developed by DRDO, he said, "AMCA is the 5.5 generation fighter, it's a stealth aircraft, we have just started the development project, design is now complete and we hope to complete our development trials by 2034 and it should get inducted by 2035."

"This is truly a world-class fighter, very few countries operate stealth aircraft and India will be one of the few countries to develop the stealth aircraft. We are displaying some of our products which are required by the Air Force, very hopeful that these products will inducted into service and our country will become Atmanirbhar very soon. It is going to be a very proud moment when the development is complete," he added.

Indian Air Force's LCA Tejas, Mirage 2000, and Rafale are taking part in this mega exercise which aims to strengthen strategic relationships with "our friends from the international community.

