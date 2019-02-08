On Rafale Deal, Defence Ministry Protested Role Of PM's Office: Report Rafale Deal: Last year, the government had told the Supreme Court that the PM's Office had no role in the negotiations for Rafale that was carried out by a seven-member team.

The note - dated November 24, 2015 -brought to the attention of then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar that the PMO's position was "contradictory to the stand taken by MoD and the negotiating team" and it is "desirable that such discussions be avoided by the PMO as it undermines our negotiating position seriously". The strongly-worded note prepared by then Defence Secretary, G Mohan Kumar, further states: "In case the PMO is not confident about the outcome of negotiations being carried out by the MoD, a revised modality of negotiations to be led by PMO at appropriate level may be adopted in the case," the note further says. Last year, the government had told the Supreme Court that the PM's Office had no role in the negotiations for Rafale that was carried out by a seven-member team. "This is very serious that the government kept all this from the Supreme Court. It can be treated as contempt of court. They were not told that PMO was holding parallel negotiations," N Ram, the editor of The Hindu, who wrote the investigative report, told NDTV. "Today in the Hindu newspaper, it is absolutely black and white, that the Prime Minister himself was carrying out a parallel negotiation with the French. I want to speak to all youngsters and all armed forces personnel.... You fight for us, you die for us... you must know this, that it is clear that PM Modi gave 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani, Rahul Gandhi said. Last month, Mr Gandhi's comments after a visit to the ailing former defence minister triggered a huge controversy. "Parrikar-ji told me that when the deal was changed, the Prime Minister did not get the country's defence minister on board," Mr Gandhi said. Within a few hours, Mr Parrikar wrote to the Congress chief, accusing him of lying. "Paying a courtesy visit and then stooping so low as to make a false statement for petty political gain has raised, in my mind, questions about the sincerity and purpose of your visit," wrote Mr Parrikar. Mr Gandhi responded with a Facebook post, saying what he said was in the public domain and he has divulged nothing of their latest discussions. He said he also "empathized" with Mr Parrikar, whose sharp letter criticizing him was written "under immense pressure". The Congress contends that the government had finalised an overpriced deal to benefit Anil Ambani, whose rookie defence firm Reliance Defence was recommended as an offset partner for Dassault, the company manufacturing the Rafale aircraft. Both Dassault and the government have denied the Congress allegations. The Congress allegations received a boost after former French president, Francois Hollande said France had no role in the selection of Anil Ambani's company for the offset clause.



