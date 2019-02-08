On Rafale Deal, Defence Ministry Protested Role Of PM's Office: Report

Rafale Deal: PM Modi's Office conducted "parallel negotiations" with France on the Rafale jet deal
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office conducted "parallel negotiations" with France on the multi-billion dollar Rafale fighter jet deal and the defence ministry had expressed strong reservations to it, English daily The Hindu has reported
. A note from the defence ministry accessed by the newspaper - where the ministry records its objections -- has provided ammunition to the Congress, which has accused PM Modi of signing an overpriced deal for 36 Rafale jets to help industrialist Anil Ambani.