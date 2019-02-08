Rahul Gandhi on Rafale deal: 'Clear that PM Modi carried out parallel negotiations'

Launching a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Rafale, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the prime minister of running "parallel negotiations" with the French side. "For more than a year, we've been saying that PM is directly involved in Rafale scam. Today it is clear that PM himself had been carrying out a parallel negotiation with the French," Mr Gandhi said at a press briefing in New Delhi.
The presser was called after The Hindu, in its report, claimed the Defence Ministry had expressed strong reservations to the "parallel negotiations" conducted by the Prime Minister's Office with France on the multi-billion dollar deal. The note - dated November 24, 2015 - that was reportedly brought to the attention of then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said the position taken by the PMO was "contradictory to the stand taken by Defence Ministry and the negotiating team."
The strongly-worded note, prepared by then Defence Secretary G Mohan Kumar, further states that "it is desirable that such discussions be avoided by the PMO as it undermines our negotiating position seriously."
The report provides fresh ammo to the opposition Congress which has relentlessly attacked the Modi government of signing an overpriced deal for 36 Rafale jets to help industrialist Anil Ambani.
- Modi government can do any inquiry they want on any of the Congress leaders. We are ready to face it. But he should do an inquiry on Rafale scam too
- Yesterday, Mr. Modi gave a lengthy sermon, why doesn't he answer these questions? Why doesn't he state the reason for parallel negotiations?
- Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too lied. Former French President has admitted that he was made to choose Anil Ambani by PM Modi himself
- Defence Secretary of India says, "It is desirable that such discussions be avoided by the PMO as it undermines our negotiating position seriously." It cannot be written stronger than this
- We've been saying that there should be an inquiry through JPC. Now Ministry itself has said, "we may advise PMO that any Officers who are not part of Indian Negotiating Team may refrain from having parallel parlays"
- PM Modi should explain to the armed forces, especially the air force, why he is interfering with the negotiations?
- Look at the PM, look at me... who do you think look rattled?
- You do whatever enquiry and investigation whatever you want... investigate P Chidambaram and (Robert) Vadra, but also investigate Rafale.
- The entire Supreme Court judgment on Rafale becomes questionable now... because information was withheld by the government.
