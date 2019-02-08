"Chowkidaar Is Chor, Hence Proved": Rahul Gandhi's Rafale Retort To PM

Rahul Gandhi addressed the media on Rafale in New Delhi today

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today welcomed the investigative report by English daily The Hindu, which has accessed a defence ministry note that records its objections to the involvement Prime Minister's Office in the Rafale deal with France. The report conclusively establishes the PMO was involved in the deal and it makes the Supreme Court judgment on Rafale questionable since "information was withheld from the court," Mr Gandhi said.

The internal note dated November 24, 2015, said the position of the PM's Office was "contradictory to the stand taken by MoD (Ministry of Defence) and the negotiating team" . It is "desirable" that such discussions be avoided by the PMO "as it undermines our negotiating position seriously," the note added.

Mr Gandhi, who has repeatedly accused the Prime Minister of leaving the defence minister out of the loop and conducting parallel negotiations, said, "Who do you think he's doing parallel negotiations for? Not for you and me? It is for Anil Ambani... this proves that Chowkidaar is a thief".

"For more than a year, we've been saying that PM is directly involved in Rafale scam. Today it is clear that PM himself had been carrying out a parallel negotiation," he said.

Yesterday in Parliament, the Prime Minister ripped into the Congress over its allegations on Rafale.

"I wondered why they speak lies on Rafale with such confidence. Then I realised because they know in all their years in power there hasn't been a single honest defence deal. Some mama, some chacha kept coming in," he said.

Today, calling the attention of the youth and the thousands of defence ministry personnel and their families, Mr Gandhi said, "You fight for us, you die for us... you must know this, that it is clear that PM Modi gave 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. Money that could have been used for you and your families".