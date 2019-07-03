Fulfill Promises Made By You: Rajnath Singh To First Time Lawmakers

Difference between words and deeds leads to credibility crisis, Rajnath Singh said

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today cautioned first-time lawmakers to not make tall promises in public, saying any difference between words and deeds will lead to credibility crisis for them.

Mr Singh, the deputy leader of Lok Sabha, said they might have become members of parliament but they should not let ego overcome them, otherwise they will be diminished.

Addressing the first-time lawmakers of the lower house in an orientation programme organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Mr Singh said, "As a public representative, every member of parliament should keep in mind that the interest of the country is above the interest of his or her party. We have not only come here to strengthen the party, but we have come here to strengthen the country."

Emphasising that members should restrain from making tall promises to people in their respective constituencies, Mr Singh said, "If you make promises then fulfill them otherwise lawmakers should restrain from doing so...from making tall promises. Difference between words and deeds leads to credibility crisis."

Underlining the importance of humility for parliamentarians, Mr Singh candidly told the lawmakers that they are public representatives and "if ego overcomes them, they will be diminished."

He said for cheap publicity or for getting media attention, members should not do anything that would lower the dignity of the House.

Stating that India's parliamentary system works for the people, he said the treasury benches and the opposition should move forward together with this objective. "And maintaining this responsibility of our healthy democratic tradition lies with all elected MPs."

