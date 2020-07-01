Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Likely To Visit Ladakh On Friday: Report

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in the standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to hold high-level meetings during Ladakh visit (File)

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to visit Ladakh on Friday to review India's military preparedness in view of the standoff with the Chinese army in the region, sources said.

During the visit, Rajnath Singh is expected to hold high-level meetings with senior military leadership, they told news agency Press Trust of India.

The tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.
 

