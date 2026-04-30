Rajnath Singh Compares AI To 'Bhasmasur', Says "Can't Just See Rosy Picture"

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stressed the dual-use dilemma of Artificial Intelligence (AI). He said that deep fakes, cyber warfare, and autonomous weapon systems have posed new challenges in the defence sector.

Comparing AI's use to the mythological demon 'Bhasmasur', Defence Minister Singh said that the technology can affect several sectors if it falls into the wrong hands.

Addressing the ANI National Security Summit 2.0, he said, "When we talk about deterrence, we can't just see a rosy picture of AI. As the Defence Minister, I've had the opportunity to understand the country's security system in great detail.

Therefore, I see concerns related to it. Today, deep fakes, cyber warfare, and autonomous weapon systems are posing new challenges, and we must keep these challenges in mind, as these challenges will not diminish in the future; rather, they will increase. We must also understand that every technology has two aspects, and when it comes to AI, this dual-use dilemma is further exacerbated."

"A powerful general-purpose AI model that can search and exploit vulnerabilities in software. The model, which can strengthen banking systems, hospitals and the power grid, if given in the wrong hands, can destroy all of these. I consider it to be like Bhasmasur from our mythological tales. Lord Shiva granted a boon to him, but the same boon turned out to be a threat to him," the Defence Minister added.

However, on integrating AI with the Indian armed forces, he mentioned its use during Operation Sindoor and in enhancing the precision of the BrahMos missile systems.

ऑपरेशन सिंदूर में ब्रह्मोस से लेकर surveillance platforms तक, हर स्तर पर AI का प्रभावी उपयोग हुआ है। इससे हमारी precision और मारक क्षमता नए स्तर पर पहुँची है। pic.twitter.com/m0qpLBjXoS — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 30, 2026

Rajnath Singh cited Sudarshan Air Defence missile systems as an example of using AI in the defence sector.

He noted, "You have all heard about Sudarshan Air Defence, and some may even be aware of it. This is a huge and ambitious project that is a great example of the best use of Artificial Intelligence. Our armed forces have also developed a roadmap to strengthen their capabilities in response to emerging AI-based challenges using AI, machine learning, and big data science, which will prove to be effective in making them even more competitive in the future."

"I believe that with such new emerging technologies, our country will not only become more secure but also more empowered and prosperous... In Operation Sindoor, we have effectively utilised AI across the board, from our state-of-the-art BrahMos missile systems to our surveillance platforms. This has enhanced our precision and allowed us to elevate our strike capabilities to the next level," the minister added.

Further, he said that the Centre has developed an AI-enabled check board to make the pension process easier for retired officers.

"My view on AI is not limited to warfare. I am happy to say that today AI has become a powerful medium for our working culture, the welfare of our soldiers, and for raising our standard of living. We have also developed a portal for our pensioners and veterans. Through an AI-enabled check board, we have made pension-related processes even easier," Minister Singh stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)