Rajnath Singh Approves Revised 'Scales Of Accommodation' For Armed Forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday approved revised "scales of accommodation" for defence services with an aim to ensure better standards of living and workspaces for the armed forces personnel.

The defence ministry said the implementation of scales of accommodation - 2022 would facilitate improvement in facilities and infrastructure for the stay of the armed forces personnel.

Officials said the new norms would provide for the creation of sustainable living and workspaces as the buildings will require to feature energy efficiency mechanisms, improved structural design, multi-level parking and water conservation systems among others.

Under the new Scales of Accommodation (SoA), the majority of junior commissioned officers (JCOs), as well as other ranks (OR), are set to have car garages.

As per existing norms, only officers are allowed to have car garages.

"The implementation of Scales of Accommodation -- 2022, would be tremendous improvement inbuilt facilities/ infrastructure and specifications commensurate to contemporary requirements," the defence ministry said.

The SoA defines the authorisation for the construction of facilities for operational, functional, training, administrative, living and recreation facilities for the defence services, according to the ministry.

It said the new provisions would provide for having required amenities in all public buildings for persons with disabilities, adding "gender commonality" in all specifications has been ensured.

"This will ensure contemporary specifications in future projects and better standards of living for the personnel of the armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the "scales of accommodation" aimed at optimisation of defence land usage by using multi-storeyed construction and austerity measures by combining common facilities.

"These would ensure better working and living conditions for the defence personnel including defence civilians. Amenities in all public buildings for persons with disabilities have been introduced and gender commonality in all specifications has been ensured," the ministry said.

It said these scales are applicable for all three defence services and the Indian Coast Guard.

The previous SoA was approved by the government in Oct 2009.

"With the induction of new units, technological facilities and equipment profile, requirements of operational readiness, increased threat perception, the concept of sustainable development including contemporary industry standards and enhanced aspirations of users for improved living standards, there was an inescapable necessity for revision of the SoA 2009," the ministry said.

