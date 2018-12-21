DeepVeer's 'Bajirao Mastani' Just Got 'Double Hearts' From Elon Musk

Elon Musk's tweet received several comments and was shared over 20,000 times in the first 4 hours.

Elon Musk is apparently a Bollywood fan. Who knew, right?

The billionaire tech entrepreneur today shared on Twitter a video of a song from of the 2015 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh starrer "Bajirao Mastani", captioned "heart - Bajirao Mastani - heart".

The tweet has a link to the video of the popular Deewani Mastani song and a gif of Ranveer Singh dancing.

The tweet, almost instantly, created a Twitter storm and received several comments and fan reactions. The tweet also got over 20,000 likes in the first four hours.

Welcome 2 bollywood..!! — Sachin Bharadwaj (@sachinrbwj) December 21, 2018

Come to India. — naresh sahu (@nareshs430) December 21, 2018

WHERE DO YOU GET THE TIME? — Subrahmanyam KVJ (@SuB8u) December 21, 2018

After his tweet, Mr Musk received several invitations from film fans to come India. Eros Now, the digital platform of the production house of the film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, commented on Mr Musk's tweet saying, "Hey Elon Musk, you can watch Bajirao Mastani on #ErosNow."

The period drama, which turned three on Tuesday, made Rs 350 crore worldwide.

The film was Deepika and Ranveer's third film together and had a cameo role by Priyanka Chopra. The couple, known for their onscreen chemistry, recently had a Italy wedding after dating for over 6 years.

Elon Musk, 47, owns Tesla and SpaceX CEO and is features in the list of 25 most powerful people of 2018.