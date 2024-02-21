'Deeply Saddened': Chief Justice DY Chandrachud On Death Of Fali Nariman

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said today that he was "deeply saddened" by the death of noted jurist Fali Nariman. The 95-year-old legal doyen who was suffering from multiple ailments, including cardiac issues, died in Delhi today.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Mr Fali Nariman. His voice truly represented the conscience of a generation," Justice Chandrachud told NDTV.



"Fearless in the expression of his views, he wrote and spoke with clarity and candour. He mentored a generation of lawyers and judges. Above all he was always a kind and affectionate father figure. A towering intellectual of our era has sadly passed on," he added.

A veteran advocate, Fali Nariman argued in several landmark cases in his career that spanned several decades. The list includes the one involving the National Judicial Appointments Commission, which was struck down by the Supreme Court.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Shri Fali Nariman Ji was among the most outstanding legal minds and intellectuals. He devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens." "I am pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."