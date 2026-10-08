"Deeply Moved": Video Shows Akie Abe Getting Emotional At Shinzo Abe Memorial In Varanasi

Akie Abe, the wife of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, became emotional as she recalled her late husband's close relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the Shinzo Abe Memorial Corridor in Varanasi on Wednesday. The corridor, dedicated to the former Japanese leader, was jointly inaugurated by Akie Abe and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Rudraksh Convention Centre.

"I am deeply moved and grateful to everyone for this memorial corridor and for naming it after my husband," Ms Abe said. "Seeing this place brought back memories of my husband's visit here."

Akie Abe is an esteemed guest at NDTV's Indo-Japan Summit, titled 'From Friendship To Future', being held to discuss ideas shaping the next chapter of relationship between the two countries.

A video from the event shows Akie Abe in tears while recalling her late husband's 2015 visit to India. During the visit, Shinzo Abe had attended the Ganga Aarti with PM Modi.

She thanked Prime Minister Modi and the people of India for the honour and said it had been her long-held wish to visit Varanasi and experience its traditions herself.

Recalling Shizo Abe's 2015 visit, Ms Abe spoke about the cultural similarities between Varanasi and Kyoto, two of the oldest cities in India and Japan. She noted that Varanasi was once known as Kashi and that both Kashi and Kyoto begin with the letter "K".

She also spoke about the role played by her husband and PM Modi in the development of the Rudraksh Convention Centre, which was inaugurated by Mr Modi in 2021 with Japanese assistance.

The centre's exterior features 108 symbolic Rudraksh beads. Ms Abe said the number also has significance in Japan, where Buddhist temple bells are traditionally rung 108 times on New Year's Eve, representing the 108 human afflictions.

The memorial corridor and the convention centre are seen as symbols of the close India-Japan relationship, which has expanded from cultural ties to infrastructure, technology and investment.

Yogi Adityanath said Shinzo Abe had made a significant contribution to strengthening bilateral ties. He said around 1,400 Japanese companies currently operate in India and highlighted Japanese involvement in projects including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail corridor and metro networks.

He also announced plans for a 500-acre Japan City near Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh and highlighted cooperation with Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture on a green hydrogen pilot project.

Shinzo Abe was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, in 2021.

The inauguration comes ahead of 2027, when India and Japan will mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.