"Shinzo Abe Had Many Plans For World": Wife Breaks Down At NDTV Summit

Akie Abe, the wife of former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in 2022, broke down as she remembered her husband at the NDTV India-Japan Summit on Thursday.

Reminiscing about July 8, 2022, the day the former Japan PM was shot dead during a political event in the nation's Nara, Abe said he was in a very good mood and had breakfast with her and his mother. She also remembered the last words he spoke to her before leaving for his political engagement.

"As usual, my husband had breakfast with his mother and me. He was in a very good mood. He said, 'See you later', then left the house. Those were his last words to me. More than four years have passed since then, and the world has changed so much," she said, getting visibly emotional.

She said Shinzo Abe had so many plans for the world.

"Every day I think about my husband's plans. He wanted to do so many things. Our world is full of worries these days, and in such a dark time, leaders should be positive. My husband believed this," she added.

Akie Abe On Shinzo Abe's Resilience

Abe said her husband came from a political family and had a "lucky" start in life. She said life knocked him down again and again, but he stood up.

"That was my husband's life. In his mid-teens, he got a disease of the intestines. This disease never goes away completely. Once, during a hard election, his illness became worse. He even thought about a big operation. The doctor would take out his whole large intestine. Should he quit politics? He asked himself this question," she said.

She said that 19 years ago, he came on an official India tour. During the trip, his illness got worse. He resigned as the prime minister a month later.

"He felt ashamed of his weak body. He was also afraid of people's harsh words. For some time, he could not even leave the house. Then, in 2009, a light came into his life," she said.

"Then, in 2009, a light came into his life. A new medicine came out. He started to take it. Almost at once, his illness calmed down. Perhaps he saw it as a second life from God. So, he made up his mind. He would hold nothing back," she added.