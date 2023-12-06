Priyanka Chopra Latest Deepfake Victim, Days After Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt

In the video, her voice is edited and her lines have been replaced with a fake promotion of a brand.

After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, another deepfake video is viral on the internet featuring actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas. A digitally altered video of Ms Chopra, promoting brands and giving investment ideas, is doing the rounds on social media.

A deepfake is a type of synthetic media that uses artificial intelligence to manipulate or generate visual and audio content, often with a malicious motive, to appear authentic.

In the deepfake of Ms Chopra, her voice is edited and her lines have been replaced with a fake promotion of a brand.

This comes days after deepfakes of actors and other high-profile individuals created massive controversy, prompting the government to strategise internet regulations to tackle the rapidly growing menace.

What Is Deepfake

According to MIT, the term "deepfake" first emerged in late 2017 when a Reddit user with the same name created a platform on the online news and aggregation site to share pornographic videos generated using open-source face-swapping technology. Deepfake uses a form of AI called deep learning to make images or videos of fake events.

READ | NDTV Explains: What Is A Deepfake And How You Can Spot It

Deepfakes, a potent blend of real and fabricated media, have emerged as a formidable threat to public trust and truth. By creating convincing videos and audio recordings of people saying or doing things they never did, deepfakes can manipulate public perception, spread misinformation, and tarnish reputations.

In the hands of cybercriminals, deepfakes become dangerous weapons that can disrupt and destroy businesses and governments. A fabricated video of a company's top executive or a top politician can have serious repercussions on a company or a country's reputation.

Centre's Plan To Tackle Deepfakes

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday met social media platforms to review progress made by them in tackling misinformation and deepfakes, and asserted that advisories will be issued in the next two days to ensure 100 per cent compliance by platforms.

READ | Centre To Issue Advisory On 100% Compliance To Curb Deepfakes, Misinfo

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said yesterday that he met social media platforms. Mr Chandrasekhar said advisories will be issued in two days to ensure full compliance by social media platforms in tackling misinformation and deepfakes.

"Held the 2nd #DigitalIndiaDialogues on Misinformation and #Deepfakes with intermediaries today, to review the progress made since the Nov 24 meeting. Many platforms are responding to the decisions taken last month and advisories on ensuring 100 per cent compliance will be issued in the next 2 days," Mr Chandrasekhar, wrote on X.

New regulations, when implemented, will make creating deepfakes a serious, punishable crime.

