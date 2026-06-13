Deepfake Images Of Students, Teachers Trigger Probe In Assam School

Students of a renowned Guwahati school have come under scrutiny as investigations continue into a cyber crime incident involving the alleged creation and circulation of artificial intelligence-generated deepfake images of students and teachers.

The digitally manipulated and allegedly obscene images of several female students and teachers at St Francis De Sales (SFS) School began circulating through social media and messaging platforms, including Telegram. The images are suspected to have been generated using artificial intelligence tools and shared without the knowledge or consent of those depicted.

Investigators are also examining claims that certain images may have been shared in exchange for money.

The matter has now reached the Cyber Crime Branch of Assam Police, which has initiated an investigation into the origin, creation, circulation and possible commercial distribution of the alleged deepfake content. Officials are expected to examine digital devices and online communication records as part of the probe.

The school acknowledged the incident through an official statement issued on June 12 and said the the matter was immediately referred to the appropriate internal committees, including the Child Abuse Monitoring Committee (CAMC). The statement added that a preliminary inquiry has already begun, and meetings have also been conducted with concerned parents and guardians.

As an interim measure, the school has suspended the students directly linked to the case pending completion of the inquiry. The school stated that further action would be taken in accordance with school regulations and applicable laws after the investigation is completed.

In its statement, the school reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards cyber misconduct, bullying, harassment, misuse of digital platforms and any activity that compromises the safety, dignity and privacy of students or staff.

The case has renewed the debate over the growing misuse of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology among young users. Cybersecurity experts warn that AI-generated content can cause severe psychological trauma, reputational damage and long-term digital harm, particularly when minors are targeted.

Notably, Assam Police has repeatedly advised schools and parents to exercise caution while sharing photographs of children online and has conducted awareness campaigns on cyber safety.