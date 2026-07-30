Assam Passes Higher Education Council Act; New Framework For Colleges

The Assam government has passed the Assam State Higher Education Council (ASHEC) Act, 2026, introducing a new framework aimed at improving the planning, governance and overall quality of higher education in the state. The key features of the new law were shared by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu in a post on X.

The Act provides for the creation of the Assam State Higher Education Council (ASHEC), which will act as the state's apex body for higher education. The council will work with universities and colleges to improve academic standards, support policy implementation and strengthen institutional performance.

One of the major changes under the new law is the introduction of the State Higher Education Plan (SHEP). The plan is expected to guide the long-term development of higher education in Assam by helping the government take decisions based on data and the needs of educational institutions.

The legislation also focuses on improving the quality of teaching and learning across colleges and universities. It encourages reforms in curriculum and examinations, promotes research and innovation, supports accreditation, and aims to increase the use of technology in higher education.

Another important feature of the Act is its emphasis on collaborative decision-making. The council will include representatives from the government, vice-chancellors, academicians and regulatory bodies, allowing different stakeholders to take part in shaping higher education policies.

At the same time, the Act seeks to maintain a balance between institutional autonomy and accountability. While universities will continue to function independently, they will also be expected to follow transparent governance practices and maintain academic quality.

The council will also collect and analyse higher education data, monitor the performance of institutions and support national initiatives such as the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE). It is also expected to help improve the planning of funding and infrastructure development across the state's higher education institutions.

According to Ranoj Pegu, the legislation has been framed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recommends setting up a strong State Higher Education Council in every state to improve governance, planning and academic excellence.