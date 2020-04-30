India Appoints New Ambassadors To Qatar, Bahrain

The new appointees are of the 1998 batch of Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and both of them are expected to take up their assignments shortly.

New Delhi:

Deepak Mittal has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Qatar, while Piyush Srivastava goes to Bahrain in the same capacity, as per an official release of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued on Wednesday.

Deepak Mittal is a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. Mr Mittal has served as a Joint Secretary in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran.

