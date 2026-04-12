"Deep Disappointment": Karnataka Congress Leader Resigns From Minority Unit

Fresh signs of internal unrest have surfaced within Karnataka Congress days after the April 9 bypoll in Davangere South, with senior minority leader K Abdul Jabbar stepping down as Chairman of the Minority Department of the party's state unit.

In his resignation letter addressed to Karnataka Congress chief and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Jabbar cited "deep disappointment" among minority leaders across the state, triggered by recent political developments surrounding the Davanagere by-election.

Davangere Ticket Row Sparks Discontent

Sources within the party indicate that dissatisfaction had been brewing over the denial of a ticket to a minority candidate in Davanagere South, despite expectations from local leaders and community representatives. The issue appears to have escalated during the campaign phase, leading to visible friction within party ranks.

In his letter, Jabbar highlighted that minority leaders felt sidelined not just in Davanagere but across Karnataka, alleging a lack of consultation and engagement by the party leadership in electoral strategy.

Zameer Ahmed Episode Adds Fuel

Jabbar also flagged the public treatment of senior minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, claiming the Minority Affairs, Waqf and Housing Minister was "disrespectfully" asked on multiple occasions not to campaign in Davanagere. He stated that the incident hurt sentiments within the minority community and party workers, adding that no disciplinary action or apology followed.

'Minority Voices Being Ignored'

Expressing anguish, Jabbar said the Minority Department had not been consulted during the bypoll despite its organisational presence and experience. He pointed out that office bearers were "distressed and disappointed," and alleged attempts to sideline certain leaders while promoting a "syndicate" within minority leadership.

A veteran Congressman with over four decades in the party, Jabbar said continuing in the role under such circumstances would be inappropriate.

Allegations Of Anti-Party Activities

Internal chatter within Congress circles has further complicated the situation. Party insiders suggest that some minority leaders, including Jabbar, Nazir Ahmed and Zameer Ahmed Khan, are being accused by certain factions of working against the party's interests during the bypoll.

Unverified claims indicate that sections of leadership may have extended tacit support to the minority candidate from the Social Democratic Party of India, intensifying mistrust within the party.