'Declare Wet Drought In Maharashtra': Devendra Fadnavis To Uddhav Thackeray

Devendra Fadnavis said monsoon had caused heavy rainfall in Marathwada. (FILE)

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday demanded that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announce a wet drought in Maharashtra due to crop damage from heavy rains and begin the process of providing relief to the affected.

In a letter to Thackeray, Mr Fadnavis said the retreating monsoon had caused heavy rainfall in Marathwada, western Maharashtra and parts of Vidarbha, resulting in massive crop damage over thousands of hectares.

"The Thackeray government should declare wet drought so that farmers, who have suffered heavily due to loss of crops, can get relief," the leader of opposition in the state Assembly said.

