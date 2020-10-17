"Declare Wet Drought In Maharashtra": Devendra Fadnavis To Uddhav Thackeray

In a letter to Thackeray, Mr Fadnavis said the retreating monsoon had caused heavy rainfall in Marathwada, western Maharashtra and parts of Vidarbha, resulting in massive crop damage over thousands of hectares.

'Declare Wet Drought In Maharashtra': Devendra Fadnavis To Uddhav Thackeray

Devendra Fadnavis said monsoon had caused heavy rainfall in Marathwada. (FILE)

Mumbai:

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday demanded that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announce a wet drought in Maharashtra due to crop damage from heavy rains and begin the process of providing relief to the affected.

In a letter to Thackeray, Mr Fadnavis said the retreating monsoon had caused heavy rainfall in Marathwada, western Maharashtra and parts of Vidarbha, resulting in massive crop damage over thousands of hectares.

"The Thackeray government should declare wet drought so that farmers, who have suffered heavily due to loss of crops, can get relief," the leader of opposition in the state Assembly said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Maharashtra rainsDevendra FadnavisUddhav Thackeray

For the latest election news, analysis and live updates on Bihar Elections 2020, log on to NDTV.com/elections

Watch Live News:

nd-india