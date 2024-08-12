Debt-Ridden UP Businessman, Wife Jump Into Canal In Uttarakhand

The body of Saurabh Babbar (35) has been recovered. (Representational)

A debt-ridden businessman from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur allegedly died by suicide on Monday after jumping into Gangnahar canal along with his wife.

The couple also took a selfie together on Hathi Pul before jumping into the canal and sent it to a person who worked at their jewellery shop in Saharanpur, asking him to share it with their relatives, a police official said.

While the body of Saurabh Babbar (35) has been recovered, a search is still on to find his wife Mona Babbar who also jumped into the canal along with him, Ranipur police station incharge Vijay Singh said.

A suicide note left behind by the couple said they were putting an end to their lives as they were reeling under heavy debt and could no longer pay the interest on loans to their creditors.

A mobile phone and a purse was retrieved from the man's pocket, he said, adding that Saurabh ran a jewellery shop named Sai Jewellers in Saharanpur and was under huge debt.

The couple has two children whom they left with their maternal grandparents.

Saurabh came along with his wife here on his own motorcycle which he had bought recently.

