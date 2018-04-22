Death Penalty for Child Rapists Updates: President Kovind Signs Ordinance To Provide Strict Punishment

New Delhi: Today, President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the executive order to pave way for providing stringent punishment, including death penalty, for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years. The Union Cabinet on Saturday at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the ordinance and was waiting for the President's approval. The changes were cleared by the government amid nationwide anger triggered by gory details of the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.
President Ram Nath Kovind today signed an ordinance to pave way for providing stringent punishment, including death penalty, for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years.
- Death sentence has been provided for rapists of girls under 12 years.
- In case of rape of a girl under 16 years, the minimum punishment has been increased from 10 years to 20 years
- The minimum punishment in case of rape of women has been increased from rigorous imprisonment of seven years to 10 years.
- The centre said rape probes and trials cannot take more than two months each.
Death For Rape Of Children Below 12, Says Government, Clears Executive Order
Maneka Gandhi, union minister for women and child development, had floated the idea of changing the law to introduce death penalty last week amid national grief and anger over the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.
