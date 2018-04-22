Death Penalty for Child Rapists Updates: President Kovind Signs Ordinance To Provide Strict Punishment

President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the executive order to introduce death penalty for child rapists.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 22, 2018 11:22 IST
The Union Cabinet had cleared the ordinance for death penalty for child rapists.

New Delhi:  Today, President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the executive order to pave way for providing stringent punishment, including death penalty, for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years. The Union Cabinet on Saturday at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the ordinance and was waiting for the President's approval. The changes were cleared by the government amid nationwide anger triggered by gory details of the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

Apr 22, 2018
11:22 (IST)
President Ram Nath Kovind today signed an ordinance to pave way for providing stringent punishment, including death penalty, for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years.

Apr 22, 2018
11:22 (IST)
President Ram Nath Kovind signs executive order for stringent punishment, including death penalty, for child rape: news agency PTI
Apr 22, 2018
11:17 (IST)
  • Death sentence has been provided for rapists of girls under 12 years.
  • In case of rape of a girl under 16 years, the minimum punishment has been increased from 10 years to 20 years
  • The minimum punishment in case of rape of women has been increased from rigorous imprisonment of seven years to 10 years.
  • The centre said rape probes and trials cannot take more than two months each.
Apr 22, 2018
11:15 (IST)
Maneka Gandhi, union minister for women and child development, had floated the idea of changing the law to introduce death penalty last week amid national grief and anger over the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

Apr 22, 2018
11:14 (IST)
  • The centre signed off on an ordinance, or emergency executive order, to introduce capital punishment for child rapists on Saturday.
  • It is seen as an effort to signal the government's commitment to fight sexual crimes against young girls.
