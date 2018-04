Death Penalty for Child Rapists Updates: President Kovind Signs Ordinance To Provide Strict Punishment

The Union Cabinet had cleared the ordinance for death penalty for child rapists.

Here are the updates:

Today, President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the executive order to pave way for providing stringent punishment, including death penalty, for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years. The Union Cabinet on Saturday at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the ordinance and was waiting for the President's approval. The changes were cleared by the government amid nationwide anger triggered by gory details of the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.