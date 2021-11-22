Death Count In Andhra Floods Now 34, Rail Traffic Restored On Some Routes

Over 50,000 people have been lodged in relief camps in four districts of Andhra Pradesh

The death count in rain and flood-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh touched 34 while 10 more people still remained untraced, the state government said today.

One railway line in the Vijayawada-Chennai section was reopened for traffic today after repairs were completed to the damaged section near Padugupadu in SPS Nellore district.

The Chennai-Kolkata National Highway-16, which remained cut off in SPS Nellore district since late Saturday night, was also partially opened for vehicular traffic.

Making a statement in the Legislative Assembly on the flood in Chittoor, Anantapuramu, Kadapa and SPS Nellore districts, Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu said the 34 dead include three members of rescue teams.

Each family of the dead would be paid a compensation of Rs 5 lakh, he said.

Families of government employees killed in rescue operations would be paid Rs 25 lakh each and a member of the family would be given a job.

Kanna Babu said agriculture and horticulture crops in over eight lakh acres were damaged in the deluge, pushing as many as 5,33,345 farmers into distress.

The minister said detailed enumeration of crop loss was being undertaken in the flood-hit districts.

The government decided to supply fresh seed at an 80 per cent subsidy.

Earlier, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a videoconference with Collectors of the flood-affected districts and enquired about the relief operations.

Over 50,000 persons have been lodged in relief camps in these four districts.

The Chief Minister directed the Water Resources Department to be alert and take immediate steps to plug the breaches to tanks and carry out repairs.

He asked the Medical and Health Department officials to organise medical camps and render required services and supply medicines to needy patients in the affected districts.

