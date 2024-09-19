Adani Group Donates Rs 25 Crore For Andhra Pradesh Flood Relief

The Adani Group today donated Rs 25 crore to support flood relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh. Several parts of the states were hit by floods earlier this month due to incessant rains and subsequent overflowing of tanks and rivers.

"Deeply troubled by the extensive damage caused by the recent torrential rains and flooding in Andhra Pradesh. The Adani Group stands in solidarity with the people of Andhra Pradesh and humbly extend our support through the Adani Foundation with a contribution of Rs 25 crore to the relief effort," Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in a post on X.

Karan Adani, the CEO of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, handed over the cheque of Rs 25 crore to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

"Privileged to contribute towards the relief efforts led by Hon'ble Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. Our hearts are with the people as they rebuild their lives and livelihoods," he posted on X.

Heavy rain and floods claimed 46 lives and caused extensive property losses in the affected districts.

More than 6.44 lakh people have been affected due to the floods, which also damaged crops in over 2.14 lakh hectares.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)