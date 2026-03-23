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Dead Maharashtra Man Listed As Panchayat Worker In Rs 80 Lakh Fraud Case

The Gram Panchayat faces allegations of financial misappropriation and embezzlement regarding funds amounting to Rs 80 lakhs.

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Dead Maharashtra Man Listed As Panchayat Worker In Rs 80 Lakh Fraud Case
The Gram Panchayat listed him as a labourer employed to feed and water animals. (Representational)
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Chandrapur:

A man who died 12 years ago was not only 'hired' on paper, but was also recorded receiving his wages in the Gondpipri Tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district

This incident came to light through a disclosure made under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Vilas Chanekar, a resident of Dhaba village, died in 2013. However, in 2024, the Gram Panchayat listed him as a labourer employed to feed and water animals at the village's animal shelter and issued a payment of Rs 7,200 in his name.

The receipt documenting this expenditure bears no voucher number. In the space designated for a signature, only the name "Vilas" is written; notably, even a thumb impression is absent. Chanekar's son Nitin has categorically denied that the family received any such payment. 

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After the fraud came to light, the Gram Panchayat faces allegations of financial misappropriation and embezzlement regarding funds amounting to Rs 80 lakhs, received from the 15th Finance Commission. Local citizens are now demanding a high-level inquiry into the matter.

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