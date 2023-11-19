DDA's Festival Housing Scheme: 32,000 Flats On Offer, Registration From November 24

Registration for the scheme will start from November 24.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will soon begin registering potential buyers for 32,000 newly constructed flats under its 'Festival Special Housing Scheme 2023'. Registration for the flats to be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis will start on November 24. More than 32,000 flats of different categories will be available at various locations, including Dwarka, Loknayakpuram, and Narela, reported PTI citing an official statement.

Currently, 24,000 flats are ready for occupancy, and the construction of the remaining 8,500 will be completed in the next six months.

#DDA Festival Dhamaka - Your Dream of Owning a House in Delhi Come True!



With 27000+ LIG/EWS Flats in Dwarka, Narela & Loknayak Puram, at affordable rates on First Come First Serve basis.



Registration open: 24 Nov 2023



To apply visit https://t.co/spsJwS8TC7pic.twitter.com/rYv452k4y4 — Delhi Development Authority (@official_dda) November 19, 2023

Location and Category of Flats

The scheme will include flats in all categories -- super high-income group (SHIG), HIG (high-income group), MIG (middle-income group), LIG (low-income group), and EWS (economically weaker section). The flats are available in Narela, Dwarka, Sector 19B, Dwarka Sector-14, Vasant Kunj, and Loknayak Puram in the planned phase.

For the first time, the agency will be offering more than 1,100 luxury flats, including penthouses and high-income group (HIG) flats at Dwarka 19B, overlooking the upcoming DDA golf course. 316 MIG (mid-income) flats in Sector 14, Dwarka, and 647 flats in Loknayakpuram will be available through e-auction mode. Additionally, 728 EWS flats in Sector 19B, Dwarka, 316 LIG flats, and 1008 EWS flats in Sector 14, Dwarka, along with 224 EWS flats in Loknayakpuram and over 28,000 flats in Narela across various categories, will be offered through the First Come First Serve (FCFS) mode.

Price Range

EWS flats start from Rs 11.5 lakh

LIG flats from Rs 23 lakh

MIG flats from Rs 1 crore

HIG flats from Rs 1.4 crore

Super HIG flats from Rs 2.5 crore

Penthouses from Rs 5 crore onwards

How to apply

- Visit the official DDA website at dda.gov.in. https://dda.gov.in/

- Create login credentials by providing your PAN and other necessary details.

- Log in using the credentials you have created.

- Register yourself for the scheme on the website.

For more information, you can contact the DDA call centre at 1800-110-332. You can also check the DDA's official website for detailed information.