DDA's Diwali Housing Scheme 2023: Properties, Price Range, Availability

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to introduce its largest housing initiative. The DDA Housing Scheme 2023 will allow potential buyers to acquire apartments at various locations, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida.

The DDA is planning to offer about 32,000 flats in the Delhi-NCR region on a 'First Come First Serve' basis.

Currently, 24,000 flats are ready for occupancy, and the construction of the remaining 8,500 will be completed in the next six months. These flats will be available for different income groups, including Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Low-Income Groups (LIG), Middle-Income Group (MIG), High-Income Group (HIG), Super High-Income Group (SHIG), as well as luxury flats.

Location

The flats are available in Narela, Dwarka, Sector 19B, Dwarka Sector-14, Vasant Kunj, and Loknayak Puram in the planned phase.

Flat Availability

According to the DDA's official notification, here is the distribution of flats in various categories and locations:

Dwarka Sector 19B

- Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category: Over 700 flats

- Middle-Income Group (MIG) category: 900 flats

- Super High-Income Group (SHIG) category: 170 flats

- Penthouses: 14

Narela

- Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category: More than 5,000 flats

- Middle-Income Group (MIG) category: 1,900 flats

- High-Income Group (HIG) category: 1,600 flats

Loknayak Puram

- Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category: Approximately 200 flats

- Middle-Income Group (MIG) category: Around 600 flats

Price range

- Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) flats are likely to be available for sale in the range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 14 lakh.

- Low-Income Group (LIG) flats are expected to be priced between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 30 lakh.

- Middle-income group (MIG) flats are likely to start at around Rs 1 crore.

- High-Income Group (HIG) flats are likely to be priced at approximately Rs 2.5 crore.

- Super High-Income Group (SHIG) flats are expected to have a starting price of around Rs 3 crore.

How to apply

- Visit the official DDA website at dda.gov.in. https://dda.gov.in/

- Create login credentials by providing your PAN and other necessary details.

- Log in using the credentials you have created.

- Register yourself for the scheme on the website.

For more information, you can contact the DDA call centre at 1800-110-332. You can also check the DDA's official website for detailed information.

Remember to save your application number for future reference.